Tom Morello dropped a third single “Let’s Get The Party Started” featuring Bring Me the Horizon off his upcoming record.

“Alright, you motherfuckers,” is how Morello starts the party. The video shows huge mobs on the streets and in concerts, and sings of how he releases his inner demons by partying his heart out, “Feeling fifty shades of fucked up / Going out of my mind / I don’t wanna face my demons / So let’s get the party started.”

“Bring Me The Horizon is really the current standard-bearer of hard rock/metal today, and thank God for them for that,” Morello said. “I had a couple of huge riffs and we just started mashing it up with Zakk Cervini, who has worked with them before.”

Check out the clip below.

“This song was written on three continents — Oli was in Brazil, Jordan was in England and then I was here in L.A.,” Morello said. “It was a real United Nations of metal coming together to produce this song, which really feels to me like it captures the angst and the frustration of the pandemic boiling over into an all-time mosh pit. This song also has one of my favorite guitar solos that I’ve played in quite a while, as I was really digging deep to make a solo as devastating as the track.”

The Rage Against The Machine co-founder is releasing his highly anticipated The Atlas Underground Fire. He previously released his own “Driving To Texas” and a cover of “Highway to Hell” featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder as the first two singles off the album.

The Atlas Underground Fire is set to arrive on October 15 via Mom + Pop Music. Fans can preorder the album on Morello’s website.

We can expect a similar aura to Morello’s 2018 The Atlas Underground on the forthcoming record. Morello continues to push the limits of musical explorations, and expand the sound of his guitar.