The War on Drugs released a video for the title track off their first record in four years I Don’t Live Here Anymore.

In great dad-rock fashion, the band kicks it back on a tour bus traveling through a desert. The War on Drugs pays homage to the rock ‘n’ roll era, feeding llamas like the Pet Sounds cover and performing on a rooftop like the Beatles. Especially in these trying times, the group reminiscences on the good old days and the good old music that came with it.

In it, Adam Granduciel sings “I was lying in my bed, a creature void of form / Been so afraid of everything, I need a chance to be reborn.” The video was directed by Emmett Malloy and filmed throughout Los Angeles.

This is the first studio album from the band since winning 2018’s Best Rock Album Grammys with A Deeper Understanding. I Don’t Live Here Anymore was recorded over the span of three years and in seven studios.

The rock band will embark on a headlining tour in January 2022, visiting some of the largest venues they’ve ever played. Fans can purchase tickets on the band’s website.

The War On Drugs Tour Dates

Fri. Nov. 12 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

Wed. Jan. 19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Thu. Jan. 20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Fri. Jan. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

Sat. Jan. 22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Mon. Jan. 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Tue. Jan. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Thu. Jan. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Fri. Jan. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Sat. Jan. 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Mon. Jan. 31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Tue. Feb. 1 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Wed. Feb. 2 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

Fri. Feb. 4 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

Sat. Feb. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sun. Feb. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Tue. Feb. 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Thu. Feb. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Fri. Feb. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Sat. Feb. 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Sun. Feb. 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Tue. Feb 15 – St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre

Wed. Feb. 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Feb. 18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Mon. Feb. 21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Tue. Feb. 22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Wed. Feb. 23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Fri. Feb. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sat. Feb. 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

Tue. March 22 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall

Thu. March 24 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

Sun. March 27 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Mon. March 28 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Wed. March 30 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Thu. March 31 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

Sat. April 2 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

Mon. April 4 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

Tue. April 5 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz

Thu. April 7 – München, DE @ Zenith

Sat. April 9 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Mon. April 11 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

Tue. April 12 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

Thu. April 14 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

Sat. April 16 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

Mon. April 18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Wed. April 20 – Köln, DE @ Palladium

Thu. April 21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

Fri. April 22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Sat. April 23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis