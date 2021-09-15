News \
The War on Drugs Perform on a Rooftop in ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ Video
Band's new album is out next month
The War on Drugs released a video for the title track off their first record in four years I Don’t Live Here Anymore.
In great dad-rock fashion, the band kicks it back on a tour bus traveling through a desert. The War on Drugs pays homage to the rock ‘n’ roll era, feeding llamas like the Pet Sounds cover and performing on a rooftop like the Beatles. Especially in these trying times, the group reminiscences on the good old days and the good old music that came with it.
In it, Adam Granduciel sings “I was lying in my bed, a creature void of form / Been so afraid of everything, I need a chance to be reborn.” The video was directed by Emmett Malloy and filmed throughout Los Angeles.
This is the first studio album from the band since winning 2018’s Best Rock Album Grammys with A Deeper Understanding. I Don’t Live Here Anymore was recorded over the span of three years and in seven studios.
The rock band will embark on a headlining tour in January 2022, visiting some of the largest venues they’ve ever played. Fans can purchase tickets on the band’s website.
The War On Drugs Tour Dates
Fri. Nov. 12 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze
Wed. Jan. 19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Thu. Jan. 20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Fri. Jan. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
Sat. Jan. 22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Mon. Jan. 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Tue. Jan. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Thu. Jan. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Fri. Jan. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Sat. Jan. 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Mon. Jan. 31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Tue. Feb. 1 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Wed. Feb. 2 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
Fri. Feb. 4 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
Sat. Feb. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sun. Feb. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Tue. Feb. 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Thu. Feb. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Fri. Feb. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Sat. Feb. 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Sun. Feb. 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Tue. Feb 15 – St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre
Wed. Feb. 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri. Feb. 18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
Mon. Feb. 21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Tue. Feb. 22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Wed. Feb. 23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
Fri. Feb. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sat. Feb. 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
Tue. March 22 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
Thu. March 24 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
Sun. March 27 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Mon. March 28 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Wed. March 30 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Thu. March 31 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Sat. April 2 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
Mon. April 4 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
Tue. April 5 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
Thu. April 7 – München, DE @ Zenith
Sat. April 9 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
Mon. April 11 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
Tue. April 12 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
Thu. April 14 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
Sat. April 16 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Mon. April 18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Wed. April 20 – Köln, DE @ Palladium
Thu. April 21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
Fri. April 22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
Sat. April 23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis