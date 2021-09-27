News \
The Rolling Stones Play First Tour Date Without Charlie Watts
'No Filter' tour kicked off at The Dome in St. Louis
The Rolling Stones played their first tour date without drummer Charlie Watts in St. Louis. They kicked off their No Filter tour at The Dome at America’s Center.
This also marks the band’s first time on the road since last year’s postponement due to COVID. Steve Jordan is filling in Watts’ seat behind the drum kit, who is a friend of the band and received a blessing from Watts himself to play.
The beginning of the show was a heartfelt tribute to the iconic drummer, and when the band bowed at the close, a picture of Watts appeared behind them.
The band upped the ante from the beginning of the performance, playing “Street Fighting Man” and “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It),” and even played the 2020 single “Living In A Ghost Town.”
The Stones will stop in 12 cities to play 13 shows across the U.S. Fans can purchase tickets on the band’s website.
No Filter Set List
1. Street Fighting Man
2. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)
3. Tumbling Dice
4. Under My Thumb
5. 19th Nervous Breakdown
6. Wild Horses
7. Can’t Always Get What You Want
8. Living In a Ghost Town
9. Start Me Up
10. Honky Tonk Women
11. Happy
12. Slipping Away
13. Miss You
14. Midnight Rambler
15. Paint It Black
16. Sympathy For The Devil
17. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
18. Gimme Shelter
19. Satisfaction
No Filter U.S. Tour Dates
September 26, 2021 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center
September 30, 2021 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
October 4, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field
October 9, 2021 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
October 14, 2021 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
October 17, 2021 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
October 24, 2021 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
October 29, 2021 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
November 2, 2021 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium
November 6, 2021 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
November 11, 2021 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
November 15, 2021 Detroit, MI Ford Field
November 20, 2021 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas