The Hold Steady’s Franz Nicolay Publishes First Novel

Autor and musician Franz Nicolay published his first novel, Someone Should Pay For Your Pain, which follows the story of singer-songwriter Rudy Pauver, who navigates resentment, family obligations, and everything else that comes with life as a cult icon in middle-age.

And as a lifelong musician in various bands (he’s currently the Hold Steady’s keyboardist) Nicolay’s insight into that world comes across vividly. His first title was the nonfiction travel book, The Humorless Ladies of Border Control: Touring the Punk Underground from Belgrade to Ulaanbaatar.

As for the Hold Steady, the band just released never-before-heard live concert audio with nugs.net, including performances from thesome Brooklyn Bowl.