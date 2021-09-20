SPIN Presents Lipps Service With Sammy Hagar

On this week’s episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps caught up with none other than former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar. As usual, the gregarious singer didn’t hold back. In their conversation, they discuss all things Van Halen, including Hagar’s views on David Lee Roth, meeting Eddie Van Halen for the first time, his reconnecting with Van Halen, the Van Halen reunion that never happened and a whole lot more. Hagar has a Vegas residency upcoming at the Stratosphere beginning in October.

Since its beginnings in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Perry Farrell and many, many more.

In the last episode, Lipps spoke with Talib Kweli. In the episode, the artist discusses everything from his earliest musical influences to the two Black Star albums with Mos Def to working with massive stars like Kanye West and Dave Chappelle.

Every week, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you consume podcasts (Apple, Spotify, etc.), and you can listen to the full episode with Sammy Hagar below.