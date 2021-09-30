Skylar Grey reunited with Eminem and joined Polo G and Mozzy on the end credits theme from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, “Last One Standing.” The song is out today, a day before the film hits theaters on October 1.

“Over the past year I’ve been very selective about the projects I work on, outside of working on my album,” Grey said in a statement. “I’ve really been putting focus on finding the right collaborations and the right film/tv projects. The way this song came together was kind of the perfect storm. Venom is one of my favorite superheroes because he’s an antihero and I relate to that. Also Tom Hardy is one of my favorite actors. So I’m honored to be a part of this.”

This isn’t the first superhero the songwriter has teamed up with. Her hit “Everything I Need” was on the 2018 Aquaman soundtrack, and she wrote two songs for the 2016 Suicide Squad.

The five-time Grammy-nominated independent recording artist recently released the first single “Partly Cloudy With A Chance Of Tears” off her upcoming album.

In other news, Eminem is actually opening a restaurant inspired by his profound “Lose Yourself” lyrics: “There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.” Yes, Eminem is opening Mom’s Spaghetti in Detroit this month.