Watch Brandi Carlile Perform ‘Better Man’ With Pearl Jam

Throughout the first weekend at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, a number of artists dropped in on each other’s sets (not just year, but over the course of the festival’s history). Day three was no different.

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and Matt Cameron popped in to close Brandi Carlile’s set with a cover of Soundgarden’s “Searching With My Good Eye Closed,” a song she released for Record Store Day in 2020 with the surviving members of that band. Later in the night during Pearl Jam’s set, Vedder invited Carlile to come out and sing with them during their weekend closing set.

Prior to playing “Better Man” with Carlile, Vedder joked with the crowd about a line that Carlile told him earlier about the women on the bill (including Yola and Sharon Van Etten) and that he was allowed permission to share it. He added that it wasn’t a phrase he’d use himself, joking that he’d be canceled.

Check out the performance and chatter below.

Carlile wasn’t the only guest to show up. Photographer/musician Danny Clinch, who had the band perform at his Sea.Hear.Now fest in New Jersey last week played harmonica on “Red Mosquito” and producer Andrew Watt hopped on guitar during set closer “Alive.”

As for the rest of the set, Pearl Jam debuted a number of songs from Gigaton, including set opener “Retrograde” and “Alright.”

See the full setlist below.

01. Retrograde

02. Dance Of The Clairvoyants

03. Quick Escape

04. Seven O’clock

05. Corduroy

06. Alright

07. Daughter/WMA

08. Red Mosquito w/ Danny Clinch

09. Superblood Wolfmoon

10. I Got ID

11. Even Flow

12. Immortality

13. Given To Fly

14. Do The Evolution

15. Better Man w/Brandi Carlile

Encore Break

16. Let Me Sleep

17. Black

18. Crazy Mary

19. Alive w/ Andrew Watt on guitar