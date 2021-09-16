Nick Cave Unveils New Song ‘Earthlings’ From Ghosteen Session

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds just released another unheard track “Earthlings” in lieu of the upcoming B-Sides & Rarities Part II.

The song has been resurrected from the 2018 and 2019 sessions that resulted in the group’s highly acclaimed album, Ghosteen. Sounding like a monologue from Les Miserables’ Javert, it literally becomes a “Oombaya” chant, paralleling the meditative aura of Ghosteen.

“‘Earthlings’ is the missing link that binds Ghosteen together,” Cave said. “A lovely song that just got away…”

The Bad Seeds previously dropped “Vortex,” also an unreleased song from the collection. The long-anticipated follow-up to 2005’s B-Sides & Rarities is set to arrive October 22. This will be the first time the entire collection will be pressed on vinyl.

Part II is a compilation by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis of 27 rare recordings from 2006-2020.