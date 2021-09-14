Watch My Morning Jacket Jam on ‘Love Love Love’ Video

​​My Morning Jacket announced they’d be releasing their first proper new album in six years last month. The veteran rockers just dropped a vibrant video for “Love Love Love,” the second single off their upcoming record.

Check it out below.

Radiating a soulful, modern Beatles, the video is embellished with neon collages and pop art swirling in and around the band as they jam. The jagged guitar riff brings a classic rock feel intertwined with the video’s heady rainbow flair.

“‘Love Love Love’ is trying to steer the ship away from everything I’m talking about in ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming,’ and speak toward positivity and pure love,” frontman Jim James said. “Finding truth within yourself and in the world around you.”

The mesmerizing video was directed by George Mays with animation done by Mero. Their self-titled upcoming album is set to arrive on October 22 on ATO Records.

This follows the release of the first track off the anticipated album, “Regularly Scheduled Programming.”

The eclectic rock group’s last music was the 2015 Grammy-nominated The Waterfall. The band will embark on their first U.S. headlining tour in six years this month. My Morning Jacket is returning to the stage with highlight shows at Seattle’s Paramount Theater (October 1-2), Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre (November 4-6), and a New Year’s run at Denver’s Mission Ballroom (December 29-31).

Check out the tracklisting and My Morning Jacket’s tour dates below:

My Morning Jacket Track List:

Regularly Scheduled Programming

Love Love Love

In Color

Least Expected

Never In The Real World

The Devil’s In The Details

Lucky To Be Alive

Complex

Out Of Range, Pt. 2

Penny For Your Thoughts

I Never Could Get Enough

My Morning Jacket Tour Dates:

SEPTEMBER

23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *

OCTOBER

1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

2– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *

29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre # SOLD OUT

30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween SOLD OUT

31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre # SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER

2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #

4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT

6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT

DECEMBER

29 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

30 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

31 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

MARCH 2022

2-5 – Riviera Cancún, Mexico – One Big Holiday

* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# Special Guest Bedouine