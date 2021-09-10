Watch Miley Cyrus Join Metallica for ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Performance

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s self-titled album (better known as The Black Album), the heavy metal legends hit The Howard Stern Show to discuss both the classic album and the new covers album, The Metallica Blacklist.

Featuring a wide variety of artists (some expected and some very, very not) covering their favorite tracks on The Black Album, one of the dozen renditions of “Nothing Else Matters” on The Metallica Blacklist features none other than Miley Cyrus and Sir Elton John, both of whom happened to be with the band for their Stern appearance.

While only Cyrus performed the track with the Napster-hating legends, the 74-year-old icon shared his love for the track when explaining why he volunteered to play piano on it.

“This is one of the best songs ever written, to me,” John said. “It’s a song that never gets old. Playing on this track, I just couldn’t wait because the chord structure, the melodies, the time changes — it’s got drama written all over it.”

Cyrus also shared her desire to perform on the album, as she’s been singing “Nothing Else Matters” during her live sets since 2019. Check out her performance of the classic song with the band themselves below.