Watch Lucy Dacus’ Fan-Made Video for ‘Brando’
Her tour kicks off next month
Lucy Dacus released a video for the third single “Brando” off her newest album, Home Video. Inviting fans to send in clips of themselves dancing, skateboarding, jumping, and singing, the video is a compilation from over 100 submissions and is as nice as you’d expect.
Inside the blue animated border mimicking an old-school television set, Dacus’ fans show a range of talent from ballet dancing in a river to strumming a ukulele in a forest. Lots of cats made the cut, with quick cuts to rollerbladers and even some gloved hands acting out a puppet show over a shower curtain.
Check it out below.
“Big thank you to everyone who submitted,” Dacus said in a statement. “These videos brought me a lot of joy and made me feel more connected to the song and all of you.”
Dacus will embark on her nearly sold-out North American headlining tour on Sept. 10 in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia, check them out below.
Home Video Tour (new dates in bold)
Fri. Sept. 10 – Richmond, VA @ The National &^^ – SOLD OUT
Sat. Sept. 11 – Richmond, VA @ The National &% – SOLD OUT
Mon. Sept. 13 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom % – SOLD OUT
Tue. Sept. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %
Wed. Sept. 15 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl %
Fri. Sept. 17 – Dallas, TX @ Trees % – SOLD OUT
Sat. Sept. 18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs %
Sun. Sept. 19 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn % – SOLD OUT
Mon. Sept. 20 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %
Wed. Sept. 22 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %
Fri. Sept. 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel % – SOLD OUT
Sat. Sept. 25 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC + – SOLD OUT
Sun. Sept. 26 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Mon. Sept. 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore % – SOLD OUT
Wed. Sept 29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre !! – SOLD OUT
Thu. Sept. 30th – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Fri. Oct. 1 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom $ – SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 2 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre $ – SOLD OUT
Sun. Oct. 3 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom
Tue. Oct. 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall $ – SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 6 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre $ – SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 8 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre $ – SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $ – SOLD OUT
Sun Oct. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ? – SOLD OUT
Mon. Oct. 11 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre $ – SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 12 – Columbus , OH @ Newport Music Hall $
Thu. Oct. 14 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House $ – SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 15 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral $ – SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues $ – SOLD OUT
Mon. Oct. 18 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground $ – SOLD OUT
Wed. Oct. 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ – SOLD OUT
Thu. Oct. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ – SOLD OUT
Fri. Oct. 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $ – SOLD OUT
Sat. Oct. 23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club # – SOLD OUT
Mon. Oct. 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT
Tue. Oct. 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT
Thu. Oct. 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri. Oct. 29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ++ – SOLD OUT
Fri. March 18, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social CLub
Sun. March 20, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes
Mon. March 21, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory **
Wed. March 23, 2022 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Thu. March 24, 2022 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
Fri. March 25, 2022 – London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum
Tue. March 29, 2022 – Brussels, BL @ Rotonde **
Wed. March 30, 2022 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord **
Thu. March 31, 2022 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater **
Sat. April 2, 2022 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow **
Sun. April 3, 2022 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen **
Mon. April 4, 2022 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall **
Wed. April 6, 2022 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret **
Thu. April 7, 2022 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb **
Sat. April 9, 2022 – Berlin, DE @ Lido **
Sun. April 10, 2022 – Jena, DE @ Trafo **
Tue. April 12, 2022 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea **
Wed. April 13, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Milla **
Thu. April 14, 2022 – Zürich, SU @ Bogen F **
Fri. April 15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie **
%= Palehound supporting
$ = Bartees Strange supporting
^ = Shamir supporting
#= Laura Stevenson supporting
^^=Thao supporting
&= with Julien Baker
@=supporting Shakey Graves
!=supporting Bright Eyes
+=Miya Folick supporting
**= Fenne Lily supporting
!!= Y La Bamba supporting
++=Tomberlin supporting
?=Tenci supporting