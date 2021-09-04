News \
Lorde Drops Out of MTV VMAs Performance
The award show cited "a change in production elements" as the reason why Lorde will not be performing
Lorde is no longer performing at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The awards show cited “a change in production elements” as the reason why she dropped out in a Twitter statement.
“Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show,” the tweet reads. “We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”
The pop star’s “Solar Power” video is nominated for best cinematography. Andrew Stroud, who directed the visuals, was also at the helm of Lorde’s “Mood Ring” clip.
Foo Fighters, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Twenty One Pilots, Doja Cat, Chlöe, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber and Twenty One Pilots are all set to perform at the VMAs, which goes down Sept. 12. See the full list of nominees here.
Lorde released her subdued third album, Solar Power, last month, and plans to tour the world in support next year. Read our review here and see her tour itinerary below.
Lorde 2022 Tour Dates
February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue Festival February 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf Vineyards
March 1 Wellington, NZ Days Bay
March 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn Vineyards
March 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of Brooklands
March 5 Auckland, NZ Outerfields
March 10 Brisbane, AU Riverstage
March 12 Melbourne, AU SMMB
March 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super Theatre
March 19 Perth, AU Belvoir Amphitheater
April 3 Nashville, TN Opry House
April 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
April 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid Pelletier
April 8 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall
April 12 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre
April 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
April 16 Washington, DC The Anthem
April 18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
April 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met
April 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
April 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
April 27 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
April 30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre
May 1 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
May 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium
May 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
May 25 Leeds, UK O2 Academy
May 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall
May 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse
May 30 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy
June 1 London, UK Roundhouse
June 2 London, UK Roundhouse
June 7 Paris, FR Casino de Paris
June 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live
June 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound
June 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622
June 14 Munich, DE Zenith
June 16 Rome, IT Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica
June 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di Villafranca
June 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil Fortress
June 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am Tanzbrunnen
June 23 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall