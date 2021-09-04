Lorde Drops Out of MTV VMAs Performance

Lorde is no longer performing at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The awards show cited “a change in production elements” as the reason why she dropped out in a Twitter statement.

“Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show,” the tweet reads. “We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”

The pop star’s “Solar Power” video is nominated for best cinematography. Andrew Stroud, who directed the visuals, was also at the helm of Lorde’s “Mood Ring” clip.

Foo Fighters, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Twenty One Pilots, Doja Cat, Chlöe, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber and Twenty One Pilots are all set to perform at the VMAs, which goes down Sept. 12. See the full list of nominees here.

Lorde released her subdued third album, Solar Power, last month, and plans to tour the world in support next year. Read our review here and see her tour itinerary below.

Lorde 2022 Tour Dates

February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue Festival February 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf Vineyards

March 1 Wellington, NZ Days Bay

March 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn Vineyards

March 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of Brooklands

March 5 Auckland, NZ Outerfields

March 10 Brisbane, AU Riverstage

March 12 Melbourne, AU SMMB

March 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super Theatre

March 19 Perth, AU Belvoir Amphitheater

April 3 Nashville, TN Opry House

April 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

April 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid Pelletier

April 8 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

April 12 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre

April 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

April 16 Washington, DC The Anthem

April 18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met

April 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

April 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

April 27 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

April 30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre

May 1 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

May 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium

May 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

May 25 Leeds, UK O2 Academy

May 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall

May 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse

May 30 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

June 1 London, UK Roundhouse

June 2 London, UK Roundhouse

June 7 Paris, FR Casino de Paris

June 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

June 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound

June 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622

June 14 Munich, DE Zenith

June 16 Rome, IT Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica

June 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di Villafranca

June 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil Fortress

June 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am Tanzbrunnen

June 23 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall