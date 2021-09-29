John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen have joined forces for the first time in their decorated careers on “Wasted Days.”

The new video, directed and produced by Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimmy, was filmed in the Boss’ home state of New Jersey earlier in September. It is also the first single off Mellencamp’s upcoming record slated for release in 2022.

The classic rock legends sing words of wisdom to a younger generation of the plight of time slipping away. With a country feel by the strength of both acoustic guitars, their aged voices beautifully render their grasp of what it means to live life to the fullest.

Relaying the questions the (understatedly) experienced rockers are still asking themselves: “How much sorrow is there left to climb / How many promises are worth a dime / Who on Earth is worth our time / Is there a heart here that I can call mine,” adolescent children listen and play their guitars along with them.

Springsteen recently announced he is releasing all of his 1979 No Nukes shows.