Watch Lil Nas X Perform a Dark Rendition of ‘Jolene’

Lil Nas X went back to his country roots by covering Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” on the BBC’s Radio 1 Live Lounge. Lil Nas X joins a lengthy group of artists, including the White Stripes, Miley Cyrus, Sisters of Mercy, and Olivia Newton-John to tackle Parton’s classic.

Check it out below.

Giving the classic country love song a dark twist, Lil Nas X deeply sings a beautiful version of the track. In the live lounge, the “Old Town Road” singer bears butterfly earrings and a necklace, and his microphone stand is embellished with fake butterflies and plants.

Also during the session, Lil Nas X performed “That’s What I Want” and “Dead Right Now,” which hail from his debut album, Montero, which was released last Friday.

Watch his performances of “That’s What I Want” and “Dead Right Now” below.