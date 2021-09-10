UPDATE: 10:45 am PST: Two judges (one in downtown Los Angeles and one in Santa Monica) have denied the request for restraining orders. However, the request for restraining orders can be heard at the Sept. 13 court date.

Following the denial, Homme’s attorney, Susan Wiesner gave a new statement, saying, “The allegations made by Ms. Dalle against Mr. Homme are categorically false. In order to protect the children, we will not be making any further statements.”

On Sept. 8, Distillers singer Brody Dalle filed two requests for Domestic Violence Restraining Orders (DVRO), on behalf of her two young sons Orrin and Wolf Homme, ages 10 and five, respectively, against their father and her ex-husband, Queens of the Stone Age singer-guitarist Josh Homme.

In the state of California, minors can legally file for a restraining order if a copy of the restraining order is sent to at least one parent or guardian. These filings request that the court orders Homme to stay 100 yards away from both children as well as the family dog.

The filings written on behalf of Orrin, age 10, accuse his father of verbal abuse and physical abuse by hitting his head, throwing objects at him, and “flicking his ears.” It also accuses Homme of threatening to murder Dalle’s new partner (Dalle and Homme divorced in 2019).

The documents also accuse Homme of driving with his sons in the car under the influence of alcohol, alleging that he is “scary” and they are fearful of his behavior toward them.

In a statement to TMZ, Homme’s attorney, Susan Wiesner, said: “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

A court hearing to address the restraining order will take place on September 13. Neither representatives for Homme nor Dalle responded to SPIN’s request for comment at the time of this writing.