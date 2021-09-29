Jamie Spears Suspended as Conservator of Britney Spears’ Estate

Jamie Spears has been removed as the conservator of his daughter’s, Britney Spears, conservatorship that has been in place for 13 years. In a move that was a long time coming, on Wednesday according to the New York Times, Judge Brenda Penny granted a petition that removed Spears from his current role, saying that it was no longer in the pop star’s best interest. In August, it was reported that Spears would be willing to step aside from his position in due time.

“The current situation is not tenable,” Judge Penny said.

Certified public accountant John Zabel has been appointed as temporary conservator of her estate.

This was the first hearing since June 23, when Britney Spears told Judge Penny that she didn’t want or need the conservatorship anymore.

“I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back,” Spears said at the time. “I want to end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated. I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work. The laws need to change. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive.”

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail,” she continued. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake… They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.”