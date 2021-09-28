IDLES Announces CRAWLER, Share First Single ‘The Beachland Ballroom’

A year after releasing Ultra Mono, IDLES are back with their fourth record CRAWLER and dropped its first single “The Beachland Ballroom.”

CRAWLER is set to arrive on November 12 on Partisan Records. The 14-track record was co-produced by Kenny Beats and IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen.

The single is named after the Cleveland venue that we’ve highlighted before, and the video is a raw, up-close shot of frontman Joe Talbot screaming along with the thrash poundings of the instruments. Sweaty and nearly bloody-eyed, Talbot leaves us with a dripping performance as if a prisoner persuading to be set free.

“It’s the most important song on the album, really,” Talbot said in a statement. “There’s so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms. Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck — we’re at a place where we’re actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is sort of an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It’s one that I really love singing.”

Check out the video below.

The UK band will embark on a sold-out, twenty-three date North American tour on October 7. Next year they also have sold-out UK shows in January and February, including a four-night run at O2 Academy Brixton in London.

“I didn’t know Joe could sing like that,” Bowen said. “He’s been trying to write ‘Be My Baby’ since the very beginning, but he didn’t want to be the punk guy wearing the Motown clothes. He wanted it to feel natural, and this song is.”

CRAWLER Track List:

MTT 420 RR

The Wheel

When the Lights Come On

Car Crash

The New Sensation

Stockholm Syndrome

The Beachland Ballroom

Crawl!

Meds

Kelechi

Progress

Wizz

King Snake

The End

IDLES 2021/22 Tour Dates:

07 OCT 2021 / USA / Saint Paul, MN / Palace Theatre

08 OCT 2021 / USA / Chicago / Riviera Theatre

09 OCT 2021 / USA / Detroit / Saint Andrew’s Hall

10 OCT 2021 / USA / Columbus, Ohio / Newport Music Hall

13 OCT 2021 / USA / Boston / House of Blues SOLD OUT

13 OCT 2021 / USA / Philadelphia / The Fillmore

15 OCT 2021 / USA / New York Terminal 5

16 OCT 2021 / USA / New York / Terminal 5

17 OCT 2021 / USA / Washington, D.C / 9:30 Club

18 OCT 2021 / USA / Washington, D.C / 9:30 Club

20 OCT 2021 / USA / Asheville, N.C / The Orange Peel

21 OCT 2021 / USA / Nashville / Cannery Ballroom

22 OCT 2021 / USA / Atlanta / Heaven at the Masquerade

25 OCT 2021 / USA / Austin, Texas Stubb’s

26 OCT 2021 / USA / Dallas / Granada Theater

27 OCT 2021 / USA / San Antonio, TX / Paper Tiger

28 OCT 2021 / USA / Phoenix /The Pressroom

30 OCT 2021 / USA / Pioneertown, CA / Pappy & Harriet’s

31 OCT 2021 / USA / Pioneertown, CA / Pappy & Harriet’s

01 NOV 2021 / USA / Pomona CA / Glass House

03 NOV 2021 / USA / Los Angeles / Fonda Theatre

04 NOV 2021 / USA / Los Angeles / Fonda Theatre

05 NOV 2021 / USA / Los Angeles / Fonda Theatre

06 NOV 2021 / San Francisco / The Warfield

08 NOV 2021 / Portland / Crystal Ballroom

09 NOV 2021 / USA / Seattle / Showbox

10 NOV 2021 / USA / Seattle / Showbox SoDo

16 JAN 2022 / UK / London / O2 Academy Brixton

17 JAN 2022 / UK / London / O2 Academy Brixton

18 JAN 2022 / UK / London / O2 Academy Brixton

19 JAN 2022 / UK / London / O2 Academy Brixton

21 JAN 2022 / UK / Cardiff / Motorpoint Arena

22 JAN 2022 / UK / Birmingham / O2 Academy

24 JAN 2022 / IE / Dublin / Vicar Street

25 JAN 2022 / IE / Dublin / Vicar Street

26 JAN 2022 / IE / Dublin / Vicar Street

28 JAN 2022 / UK / Manchester / O2 Victoria Warehouse

29 JAN 2022 / UK / Manchester / O2 Victoria Warehouse

30 JAN 2022 / UK / Manchester / O2 Victoria Warehouse

01 FEB 2022 / UK / Sheffield / O2 Academy

02 FEB 2022 / UK / Newcastle / O2 City Hall

03 FEB 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Barrowland Ballroom

04 FEB 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Barrowland Ballroom

05 FEB 2022 / UK / Glasgow / Barrowland Ballroom

18 FEB 2022 / DE / Hamburg / Docks

19 FEB 2022 / NE / Amsterdam / Melkweg

20 FEB 2022 / NE / Amsterdam / Melkweg

22 FEB 2022 / DE / Berlin / Columbiahalle

23 FEB 2022 / DE / Cologne / E-Work

24 FEB 2022 / DE / Munich / Muffathalle

26 FEB 2022 / BE / Brussels / Ancienne Belgique

28 FEB 2022 / FR / Paris / Elysee Montmartre

01 MAR 2022 / FR / Paris / Elysee Montmartre

02 MAR 2022 / FR / Lyon / Le Transbordeur

03 MAR 2022 / IT / Milan / Fabrique

06 MAR 2022 / FR / Toulouse / Le Bikini

07 MAR 2022 / ES / Bilbao / Santana

09 MAR 2022 / ES / Barcelona / Razzmatazz

10 MAR 2022 / ES / Madrid / La Riviera

11 MAR 2022 / PT / Lisbon / Coliseum