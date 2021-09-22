Hear Brian Fallon’s Soft Rendition of Spiritual Classic ‘The Virgin Mary Had One Son’

Brian Fallon released the first single, “The Virgin Mary Had One Son,” off the album he also announced today, Night Divine, out on November 5.

The Gaslight Anthem frontman covers the legendary spiritual, “The Virgin Mary Had One Son.” Combining a rippling guitar effect, his raspy, soothing voice, Fallon renders a beautifully modern, alternative twist to the Christian tune. Famously sung by the Staple Singers, Fallon respectfully and originally performs the song. Listen to the track below:

“I heard Odetta sing an incredible live version of ‘Virgin Mary Had One Son,’ and it was actually one of the performances that inspired me to learn the piano,” Fallon said. “Joan Baez sang it back in the sixties too. From those two versions, I put down my own structure with the acoustic guitar and the vocal. The other sonic elements appear and disappear like characters in a play. In the end, everything comes out for one last note.”

Night Divine is a collection of Fallon’s recordings of classic hymns, which he produced and recorded himself, via Lesser Known Records / Thirty Tigers. Fallon is branching out his musical ventures with this record, as he is known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and main lyricist for the group the Gaslight Anthem.

“This was the first music I’d ever heard and learned,” Fallon said. “It’s one of the earliest musical memories I have. So, the idea has been churning in my head for a long time. Even when I was making rock ‘n’ roll, this was always in the background.”

Fans can pre-order Night Divine on Fallon’s website.

Fallon will embark on his traditional winter residency with 5 sold-out shows in December at New Jersey’s Crossroads. Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather will return to the road on a tour of the U.S., UK, and Europe.

Night Divine Track List:

The Virgin Mary Had One Son

Amazing Grace

O Holy Night

Nearer, My God, To Thee

Leaning On The Everlasting Arms

The First Noel

Sweet Hour Of Prayer

Angels We Have Heard On High

Silent Night

The Blessing

Brian Fallon Tour Dates:

DECEMBER

4 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

16 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

17 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

18 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

23 – Garwood, NJ – Crossroads (SOLD OUT)

Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather Tour Dates:

2022 UK/EUROPE TOUR

APRIL

26 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp

27 – Hamburg, DE – Edel- Optics.de Arena

28 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

29 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand (SOLD OUT)

30 – Copenhagen, DK – Lille Vega (SOLD OUT)

MAY

2 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria (SOLD OUT)

3 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys

4 – Vienna, AT – Ottakringer Brauerei

5 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn

6 – Munich, DE – Neue Theaterfabrik

7 – Nuremberg, DE – Löwensaal

8 – Milan, IT – Circolo Magnolia

10 – Zürich, CH – Komplex 457

12 – Barcelona, SP – Sala Apolo – La 2

13 – Madrid, SP – OCHOYMEDIO (Sala But)

14 – Cascante, SP – Estaciones Sonoras

16 – Paris, FR – Backstage

17 – Antwerp, BE – Trix Club

18 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

20 – Norwich, UK – The Waterfront

21 – Manchester, UK – Academy

22 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy

24 – Glasgow, NI – SWG3 (SOLD OUT)

25 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

26 – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire (SOLD OUT)

27 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City