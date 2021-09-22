Halsey, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Young Thug to Perform on SNL

Saturday Night Live is back for Season 47 and its music lineup features a slew of heavy hitters. The first four music guests are Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, and Halsey.

This will be Carlile and Young Thug’s first time performing on the show, while Musgraves is returning for a second time and Halsey is back for her fourth appearance with the most recent on Season 45.

Hosting will be Owen Wilson, Rami Malek, former SNL castmember and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and … Kim Kardashian. This will be Kardashian’s first time hosting SNL. Hopefully (for her sake) it goes better than it did for Elon Musk earlier this year.

Here’s the full lineup and dates:

Oct. 2 – Owen Wilson / Kacey Musgraves

Oct. 9 – Kim Kardashian West / Halsey

Oct. 16 – Rami Malek / Young Thug

Oct. 23 – Jason Sudeikis / Brandi Carlile