News \

Halsey, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Young Thug to Perform on SNL

Season 47 kicks off on October 2

Daniel Kohn |September 22, 2021 - 3:57 pm
SNLmusical guests
CREDIT: Douglas Mason/Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images,Matt Jelonek/Wire Image

Tags: Brandi Carlile, halsey, Kacey Musgraves, Saturday Night Live, Young Thug