Halsey Drops Four Remixes of ‘I am not a woman, I’m a god’

Halsey already dropped a remix EP in lieu of their recently released If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, with new versions of “I am not a woman, I’m a god” by Underworld, Hot Chip, Gazelle Twin and Adrian Sherwood.

“I remember hearing the Halsey single ‘Now Or Never’ in a cab in LA and thinking it was a great pop song,” Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard wrote on Twitter. “And when we were told that for her new album she was collaborating with Trent Reznor it seemed like a fun prospect and an exciting thing to work on.”

SPIN wrote that the singer’s fourth record “is an industrial-leaning masterpiece,” and received generally high praise. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails notably produced If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

“I think that Trent has an amazing talent for working with synths and for me part of the joy of remixing is being able to pull apart a song and hear its constituent parts,” Goddard said. “For our remix we imagined the kind of Balearic disco that you might find at Pikes or Despacio.”

Halsey is set to perform on Saturday Night Live on October 9, when Kim Kardashian is scheduled to host.

Listen to the “I am not a woman, I’m a god” remixes below.