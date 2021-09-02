Finneas Reimagines ‘Friends’ Fountain Dance in New Video for ‘The 90s’

“The 90s” is the second single from Finneas’ debut solo album. Given the title, it’s a little hard not to think about a certain famous Nineties sitcom when Finneas joins a group of people dancing with umbrellas in the rain.

The melodic ode to this bygone — albeit trending — appears on Finneas’ debut solo album, Optimist, which arrives on October 15. Last month, Finneas lit up an arena in the video for his first single off Optimist, “A Concert Six Months Ago.”

Between a global pandemic, TikTok detonating our attention spans, and a looming climate disaster, it’s hard to disagree with Finneas for wanting to return to a simpler era. In the lyrics he’s talking about the world, but also about how his life has also changed: “But you can sign me up/for a world without the internet/hate how easy they can find me just by looking up my mom’s address,” he sings.

After making a few festivals rounds this fall, the Grammy-winning producer-singer is gearing up for his first headlining tour starting October 25. Fans can purchase tickets on his website.

Optimist tracklist

1. A Concert Six Months From Now

2. The Kids Are All Dying

3. Happy Now

4. Only A Lifetime

5. The 90s

6. Love Is Pain

7. Peaches Etude

8. Hurt Locker

9. Medieval

10. Someone Else’s Star

11. Around My Neck

12. What They’ll Say About Us

13. How It Ends

Finneas tour dates:



09/03 BottleRock Festival Napa, CA**

09/18 iHeartRadio Music Festival Las Vegas, NV**

10/01 Austin City Limits Austin, TX**

10/08 Austin City Limits Austin, TX**

10/25 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

10/27 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

10/28 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA (DATE ADDED)

11/01 The Fillmore San Francisco, CA

11/03 Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

11/04 Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA

11/06 The Depot Salt Lake City, UT

11/08 Summit Denver, CO

11/10 Vic Theatre Chicago, IL

11/12 Ohio University Athens, OH^^

11/13 Theatre of The Living Arts Philadelphia, PA

11/14 9:30 Club Washington, DC (EARLY SHOW ADDED)

11/14 9:30 Club Washington, DC

11/16 Irving Plaza New York, NY

11/17 Irving Plaza New York, NY (DATE ADDED)

11/18 House of Blues Boston, MA

11/20 Théâtre Corona Montreal, QC

11/21 The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON

** Festival Set

^^Rescheduled Date