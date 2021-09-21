Eels Return With Extreme Witchcraft, Listen to ‘Good Night on Earth’

Eels announced their newest album Extreme Witchcraft, set to arrive on January 28, 2022. It will be their 14th overall.

Frontman Mark Oliver Everett, a.k.a. E, co-produced the record with PJ Harvey producer John Parish, which is the second time the two are collaborating since the 2001 Souljacker. A song off the record “Good Night On Earth” is out now on streaming services.

Listen to “Good Night on Earth” below:

“John Parish is one of the most even-tempered, polite people I’ve ever met,” Everett said. “A true gentleman. Actually he’s probably THE most polite person I’ve ever met. But when he gets into the studio he becomes a mad scientist. If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does. He has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook. Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he’s out of his laboratory.”

Eels will embark in the spring of 2022 on their Lockdown Hurricane tour in Europe and America, opening in Belfast. Fans can purchase tickets on the band’s website.

Extreme Witchcraft Tracklist

1. Amateur Hour

2. Good Night On Earth

3. Strawberries & Popcorn

4. Steam Engine

5. Grandfather Clock Strikes Twelve

6. Stumbling Bee

7. The Magic

8. Better Living Through Desperation

9. So Anyway

10. What It Isn’t

11. Learning While I Lose

12. I Know You’re Right

Lockdown Hurricane Tour Dates

Telegraph Building, Belfast, UK — March 11

Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland — March 12

Roundhouse, London, UK — March 14

Albert Hall, Manchester, UK — March 15

Barrowland, Glasgow, UK — March 16

Rock City, Nottingham, UK — March 17

02 Guildhall, Southampton, UK — March 18

Zenith, Munich, Germany — March 21

Palladium, Cologne, Germany — March 22

Edel-Optics Arena, Hamburg, Germany — March 23

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany — March 25

Salle Pleyel, Paris, France – March 28

Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland — March 30

Hall 622, Zurich, Switzerland — March 31

Live Club, Trezzo sull’Adda, Milan, Italy — April 1

Estragon, Bologna, Italy — April 2

Akvarium Klub, Budapest, Hungary — April 4

Gasometer, Vienna, Austria — April 5

Forest National, Brussels, Belgium — April 7

AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands — April 8

Belly Up, San Diego, CA — May 8

Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA — May 9

The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA — May 10

The Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA — May 12

Revolution Hall, Portland, OR — May 13

Metro Music Bar, Salt Lake City, UT — May 15

Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO — May 16

Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS — May 18

First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN — May 19

Metro, Chicago, IL — May 20

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA — May 21

Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA — May 22

Webster Hall, New York, NY — May 24

The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD — May 25

Keswick Theatre, Glenside (Philadelphia), PA — May 26

Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC — May 27

Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA — May 28