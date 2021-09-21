News \
Eels Return With Extreme Witchcraft, Listen to ‘Good Night on Earth’
Band will tour Europe and America next spring
Eels announced their newest album Extreme Witchcraft, set to arrive on January 28, 2022. It will be their 14th overall.
Frontman Mark Oliver Everett, a.k.a. E, co-produced the record with PJ Harvey producer John Parish, which is the second time the two are collaborating since the 2001 Souljacker. A song off the record “Good Night On Earth” is out now on streaming services.
Listen to “Good Night on Earth” below:
“John Parish is one of the most even-tempered, polite people I’ve ever met,” Everett said. “A true gentleman. Actually he’s probably THE most polite person I’ve ever met. But when he gets into the studio he becomes a mad scientist. If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does. He has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook. Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he’s out of his laboratory.”
Eels will embark in the spring of 2022 on their Lockdown Hurricane tour in Europe and America, opening in Belfast. Fans can purchase tickets on the band’s website.
Extreme Witchcraft Tracklist
1. Amateur Hour
2. Good Night On Earth
3. Strawberries & Popcorn
4. Steam Engine
5. Grandfather Clock Strikes Twelve
6. Stumbling Bee
7. The Magic
8. Better Living Through Desperation
9. So Anyway
10. What It Isn’t
11. Learning While I Lose
12. I Know You’re Right
Lockdown Hurricane Tour Dates
Telegraph Building, Belfast, UK — March 11
Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland — March 12
Roundhouse, London, UK — March 14
Albert Hall, Manchester, UK — March 15
Barrowland, Glasgow, UK — March 16
Rock City, Nottingham, UK — March 17
02 Guildhall, Southampton, UK — March 18
Zenith, Munich, Germany — March 21
Palladium, Cologne, Germany — March 22
Edel-Optics Arena, Hamburg, Germany — March 23
Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany — March 25
Salle Pleyel, Paris, France – March 28
Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland — March 30
Hall 622, Zurich, Switzerland — March 31
Live Club, Trezzo sull’Adda, Milan, Italy — April 1
Estragon, Bologna, Italy — April 2
Akvarium Klub, Budapest, Hungary — April 4
Gasometer, Vienna, Austria — April 5
Forest National, Brussels, Belgium — April 7
AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands — April 8
Belly Up, San Diego, CA — May 8
Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA — May 9
The UC Theatre, Berkeley, CA — May 10
The Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA — May 12
Revolution Hall, Portland, OR — May 13
Metro Music Bar, Salt Lake City, UT — May 15
Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO — May 16
Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS — May 18
First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN — May 19
Metro, Chicago, IL — May 20
Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall (Pittsburgh), PA — May 21
Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA — May 22
Webster Hall, New York, NY — May 24
The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD — May 25
Keswick Theatre, Glenside (Philadelphia), PA — May 26
Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC — May 27
Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA — May 28