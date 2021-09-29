Even rockers lend one another a helping hand in a time of need. And it’s no surprise that Dave Grohl literally lent his throne to Seattle metal bassist Darin Wall. Wall is recovering from a gunshot wound that occurred when he stopped a gunman entering the band’s concert in early September.

Wall and his band Greyhawk were set to perform, and he shoved 26-year-old Ethan Byrd, who attempted to enter the venue. Byrd shot Wall in the leg, and Wall had to rest for three weeks before returning to the stage. Grohl caught wind of the incident when Wall joked on a radio show about using the throne at an upcoming gig.

“[Grohl] called me from the MTV VMA Awards and he said, ‘I’ll ship that throne up to you at my expense,” Wall told KING 5 News.

Greyhawk performed again on September 26, and Wall used Grohl’s throne from when the Foo Fighters frontman famously fell off the stage at a concert in Sweden, leaving Grohl with a broken leg. Wall is the third rocker to sit on the throne, as Grohl also lent it to Axl Rose in 2016 after he broke his own foot on stage with Guns N’ Roses.

“What he did in Boise was absolutely in character and absolutely an extension of how he lives his day-to-day,” said Greyhawk frontman Rev Taylor.

Check out the coverage on how Grohl helped Wall below.