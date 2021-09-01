At only 19, Chris Mardini is already causing quite a stir. After taking up guitar at the tender age of 10, the New York City native honed his chops playing Beatles covers at The Bitter End. With a range of influences from classic alt-rock, underground hip-hop and melodic singer-songwriters, it’s no wonder he resists being put inside a box. His new self-titled debut album (out October 15) is a promising showcase from an emotive and poetic talent with a musical identity all his own. We’re keeping a close eye on him, you might want to do the same.

“The new album features songs that I wrote over the last three years,” Chris tells us. “When I think about its theme, it kind of documents my journey through some chaotic high school days. The first single, ‘I’ll Try’ embodies that. Feelings of self-judgement—feeling like I’m in a box of my own thoughts, and how they confine me. It’s an anthem of introspection and doubt in myself. This album represents the struggle to break free.”

Here’s a day in the life of Chris Mardini.

Date August 5th, 2021

Time I woke up 9:30 a.m.

Every day starts with An alarm consisting of the MF DOOM song “Yessir!” ft. Raekwon.

Breakfast consists of Coffee and a mf BAGEL.

To get going I always Drink my coffee black, and as quickly as possible.

I don’t feel dressed without Some sick-patterned underwear.

Before I start working I must Crack my knuckles and make sure my nails are bitten.

Currently working on Producing new songs.

But I’d really love to be Skiing.

Book I’m reading Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell.

I don’t know how anyone ever Completes a non-musical task without getting distracted at least eight times.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be The Ooz by King Krule.

The perfect midday consists of Mischievous activities with friends.

To help get through the day I need Blasting, experimental music.

Not a day goes by without speaking to My parents and my girl.

My daydreams consist of Going on tour and playing huge shows in Japan.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world I’m sitting on a beach singing reggae.

I’ll always fight for My right to make whatever “genre” of music I‘m feeling like, not submitting to one type of “lane” and putting myself in a box.

Currently in love with Side-chaining every synth I make to a hit-hat.

Hoping to make time to watch South Park.

By my bedside I always have My guitar.

To help get through the night I get really frustrated when I can’t sleep so I eventually tire myself out with frustration.

Bedtime Never.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always A bit nerve-racking, but it’s nice having some uncertainty in what things are gonna happen in a given day.