Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance in New York City at the 9/11 anniversary memorial ceremony. There, the Boss performed “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” a song off 2020’s Letter to You album on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

“May God bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends and their loved ones,” Springsteen said before his performance.

The Boss appeared at the ceremony following a moment of silence at the memorial in honor of those who lost their lives during the terror attacks 20 years ago today.

Watch Springsteen’s acoustic version of “I’ll See You in My Dreams” below.

Following the terror attacks, Springsteen went back into the studio with the E Street Band for the first time in nearly two decades. The result was The Rising, an album inspired by the events of 9/11, which ended up winning a Grammy for Best Rock Album.