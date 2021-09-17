Brian Wilson Sits At My Piano to Recreate Classic Hits

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson has a new album on the way. Titled At My Piano, a collection of Beach Boys and Brian’s hits performed solo on his piano. The record is set to arrive November 19 via Decca.

“We had an upright piano in our living room and from the time I was 12 years old I played it each and every day,” Wilson said in a statement. “I never had a lesson, I was completely self-taught. I can’t express how much the piano has played such an important part in my life. It has bought me comfort, joy and security. It has fuelled my creativity as well as my competitive nature. I play it when I’m happy or feeling sad. I love playing for people and I love playing alone when no one is listening. Honestly, the piano and the music I create on it has probably saved my life.”

The musical icon reinvents many of his legendary songs in the deeply relaxing record. Including “God Only Knows,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “California Girls,” and “Good Vibrations,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee still performs his music perfectly for a sunny day and smiling times.

Listen to a version of “God Only Knows” from the album below.

The Beach Boys recently amplified their catalog by refurbishing the classic record’s Surf’s Up and Sunflower.

At My Piano Track List:

1. God Only Knows

2. In My Room

3. Don’t Worry Baby

4. California Girls

5. The Warmth of the Sun

6. Wouldn’t it be Nice

7. You Still Believe in Me

8. I Just Wasn’t Made for these Times

9. Sketches of Smile: Our Prayer/Heroes and Villains/Wonderful/Surfs Up

10. Surf’s Up

11. Friends

12. Till I Die

13. Love and Mercy

14. Mt Vernon Farewell

15. Good Vibrations