Watch Bob Mould Jam Hüsker Dü Hit ‘I Apologize’ with Fred Armisen

Bob Mould and Fred Armisen performed the Hüsker Dü hit “I Apologize” at this year’s Hardly Strictly Business festival.

The rocker and comedian duo blasted right into their performance, alone with their guitars playing to an empty venue. Like two classic rock-loving dads practicing in a garage, Mould and Armisen’s passion for music carried their performance, making it a remarkable, intimate jam session.

“I was thrilled when the Hardly Strictly folks asked me to perform for this year’s online series,” Mould said in a statement. “They wondered if I had a colleague who might be able to help out on a few songs, and I immediately thought of my good friend, Fred Armisen — he wrote the foreword for Distortion — and fortunately he was available on ‘tape day.’ Fred drove up from Los Angeles, we rehearsed the entire set at soundcheck, and then ran the set a second time for the cameras. I love it when things come together so easily, and we’re both really happy with the performance.”

Check out a video of the performance below.

Hardly Strictly Business will host a free live-streamed event this year, and Mould’s set featuring Armisen is scheduled to stream at 7:05 p.m. PT on October 1.

Mould is currently on the road in support of his latest record, Blue Hearts, and his massive career retrospective box set, Distortion. He’s presently touring with a full band in order to perform tracks from his days in Hüsker Dü, his lengthy solo career and ‘90s band, Sugar. Beginning October 15, Mould will embark on a solo tour through the Midwest before heading to Europe in early 2022.

See the full list of Mould’s tour dates below.

Bob Mould Band Tour Dates:

September 29 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

October 1 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

October 4 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

October 5 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

October 6 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk

Bob Mould Solo Tour Dates:

October 15 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

October 16 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House (SOLD OUT)

October 17 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

October 19 – Kent, OH – Kent Stage

October 20 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House

October 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

October 23 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway Nightclub (SOLD OUT)

October 24 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theater

Bob Mould Europe Tour Dates:

January 19. – Dublin, IE – Whelan’s

January 21 – Liverpool, UK – Arts Club

January 23 – Cardiff, UK – The Globe

January 24 – Chester, UK – The Live Rooms

January 25 – Birmingham – The Mill

January 27 – Stoke-on-trent – The Sugarmill

January 28 – Bristol, UK – Theka

January 29 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

January 31 – Glasgow, UK. – Oran Mor

February 1 – Newcastle, UK – Riverside

February 3 – Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms

February 4 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

February 5 – Oxford, UK – Academy O2

February 7 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

February 8. – London, UK Islington Assembly Hall