Watch Bob Mould Jam Hüsker Dü Hit ‘I Apologize’ with Fred Armisen
Duo's full set from Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival will stream October 1
Bob Mould and Fred Armisen performed the Hüsker Dü hit “I Apologize” at this year’s Hardly Strictly Business festival.
The rocker and comedian duo blasted right into their performance, alone with their guitars playing to an empty venue. Like two classic rock-loving dads practicing in a garage, Mould and Armisen’s passion for music carried their performance, making it a remarkable, intimate jam session.
“I was thrilled when the Hardly Strictly folks asked me to perform for this year’s online series,” Mould said in a statement. “They wondered if I had a colleague who might be able to help out on a few songs, and I immediately thought of my good friend, Fred Armisen — he wrote the foreword for Distortion — and fortunately he was available on ‘tape day.’ Fred drove up from Los Angeles, we rehearsed the entire set at soundcheck, and then ran the set a second time for the cameras. I love it when things come together so easily, and we’re both really happy with the performance.”
Check out a video of the performance below.
Hardly Strictly Business will host a free live-streamed event this year, and Mould’s set featuring Armisen is scheduled to stream at 7:05 p.m. PT on October 1.
Mould is currently on the road in support of his latest record, Blue Hearts, and his massive career retrospective box set, Distortion. He’s presently touring with a full band in order to perform tracks from his days in Hüsker Dü, his lengthy solo career and ‘90s band, Sugar. Beginning October 15, Mould will embark on a solo tour through the Midwest before heading to Europe in early 2022.
See the full list of Mould’s tour dates below.
Bob Mould Band Tour Dates:
September 29 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
October 1 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
October 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
October 4 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
October 5 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
October 6 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk
Bob Mould Solo Tour Dates:
October 15 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre
October 16 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House (SOLD OUT)
October 17 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
October 19 – Kent, OH – Kent Stage
October 20 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House
October 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall
October 23 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway Nightclub (SOLD OUT)
October 24 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theater
Bob Mould Europe Tour Dates:
January 19. – Dublin, IE – Whelan’s
January 21 – Liverpool, UK – Arts Club
January 23 – Cardiff, UK – The Globe
January 24 – Chester, UK – The Live Rooms
January 25 – Birmingham – The Mill
January 27 – Stoke-on-trent – The Sugarmill
January 28 – Bristol, UK – Theka
January 29 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
January 31 – Glasgow, UK. – Oran Mor
February 1 – Newcastle, UK – Riverside
February 3 – Southampton, UK – Engine Rooms
February 4 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
February 5 – Oxford, UK – Academy O2
February 7 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
February 8. – London, UK Islington Assembly Hall