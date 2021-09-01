News \
Andy Shauf Imagines A Great Romance In New Song, ‘Spanish On The Beach’
Canadian singer-songwriter begins U.S. tour on September 9
A year after releasing his acclaimed concept album, The Neon Skyline, singer-songwriter Andy Shauf has returned with a new tale of imagined love and loss. On the new song, “Spanish On The Beach,” Shauf takes us inside the meandering thoughts of a man who meets a mysterious woman while on vacation.
“You spoke in Spanish on the beach, I tried to make up my mind whether I could understand a word you said,” Shauf sings. “You took my hand and we walked out, I forgot to lock the door, you stood waiting in a long dark dress. I wished it could be permanent.”
The story unravels from there. The man fantasizes about proposing to this woman whom he doesn’t even understand. The romantic foolishness of the lyrics comes across via the lilting instrumentation by Shauf’s backing band: Colin Nealis (keys and synth), Daniel Pencer (woodwinds), Chris Bezant (guitar), Josh Daignault (bass), and Sean Mullins (drums).
“It’s the same theme as the story ended up being at the Skyline but the narrator’s life is a little bit booze-fueled,” Shauf said of “Spanish On The Beach. “And this vacation is kind of like the first stop on the way to destruction.”
Shauf sets out on an expansive U.S. tour starting September 9th in Brooklyn, New York, and will also play the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. Fans can purchase tickets for Shauf’s tour on his website.
Andy Shauf Tour Dates
Thu. Sept. 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
Fri. Sept. 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
Sun. Sept. 12 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Tue. Sept. 14 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *
Wed. Sept. 15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College *
Thu. Sept. 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
Fri. Sept. 17 – Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop *
Sat. Sept. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Sound Series: Block Party
Tue. Sept. 21 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s Foco
Wed. Sept. 22 – Boulder,CO @ Fox Theatre
Thu. Sept. 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge
Fri. Sept. 24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
Sat. Sept. 25 – Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall
Sun. Sept. 26 – Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple
Tue. Sept. 28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
Wed. Sept. 29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Restaurant & Music Club
Thu. Sept. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Fri. Oct. 1 – Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre
Sat. Oct. 30 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
Sat. Nov. 13 – Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 – Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe
Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Music Hall
Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Sun. Mar. 20, 2022 – Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique
Tue. March 30, 2022 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Wed. March 31, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun. April 3, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Mon. April 18, 2022 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
Wed. April 20, 2022 – Mérignac, FR @ Le Krakatoa
Thu. April 21, 2022 – Paris, FR @ Trianon
Fri. April 22, 2022 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
Sat. April 23, 2022 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik
Sun. April 24, 2022 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
Mon. April 25, 2022 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
Tue. April 26, 2022 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
Thu. April 28, 2022 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
Fri. April 29, 2022 – Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds
Sat. April 30, 2022 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb
Mon. May 2, 2022 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
Tue. May 3, 2022 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green
Thu. May 5, 2022 – Bruxelles, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival
Fri. May 6, 2022 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
Sat. May 7, 2022 – Genk, BE @ Little Waves Festival
Mon. May 9, 2022 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
Tue. May 10, 2022 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
Wed. May 11, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ Drygate
Thu. May 12, 2022 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Fri. May 13, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
Sat. May 14, 2022 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers
Sun. May 15, 2022 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
Mon. May 16, 2022 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Wed. May 18, 2022 – Belfast, UK @ Em in pire
Thu. May 19, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory