Andy Shauf Imagines A Great Romance In New Song, ‘Spanish On The Beach’

A year after releasing his acclaimed concept album, The Neon Skyline, singer-songwriter Andy Shauf has returned with a new tale of imagined love and loss. On the new song, “Spanish On The Beach,” Shauf takes us inside the meandering thoughts of a man who meets a mysterious woman while on vacation.

“You spoke in Spanish on the beach, I tried to make up my mind whether I could understand a word you said,” Shauf sings. “You took my hand and we walked out, I forgot to lock the door, you stood waiting in a long dark dress. I wished it could be permanent.”

The story unravels from there. The man fantasizes about proposing to this woman whom he doesn’t even understand. The romantic foolishness of the lyrics comes across via the lilting instrumentation by Shauf’s backing band: Colin Nealis (keys and synth), Daniel Pencer (woodwinds), Chris Bezant (guitar), Josh Daignault (bass), and Sean Mullins (drums).

“It’s the same theme as the story ended up being at the Skyline but the narrator’s life is a little bit booze-fueled,” Shauf said of “Spanish On The Beach. “And this vacation is kind of like the first stop on the way to destruction.”

Shauf sets out on an expansive U.S. tour starting September 9th in Brooklyn, New York, and will also play the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. Fans can purchase tickets for Shauf’s tour on his website.

Andy Shauf Tour Dates



Thu. Sept. 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Fri. Sept. 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Sun. Sept. 12 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Tue. Sept. 14 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

Wed. Sept. 15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin College *

Thu. Sept. 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

Fri. Sept. 17 – Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop *

Sat. Sept. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Sound Series: Block Party

Tue. Sept. 21 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s Foco

Wed. Sept. 22 – Boulder,CO @ Fox Theatre

Thu. Sept. 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge

Fri. Sept. 24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

Sat. Sept. 25 – Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall

Sun. Sept. 26 – Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple

Tue. Sept. 28 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

Wed. Sept. 29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho Restaurant & Music Club

Thu. Sept. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Fri. Oct. 1 – Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre

Sat. Oct. 30 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

Sat. Nov. 13 – Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

Thu. Feb. 3, 2022 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 – Sheffield, MA @ Race Brook Lodge

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony Cafe

Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Music Hall

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Wed. Feb. 23, 2022 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Sun. Mar. 20, 2022 – Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique

Tue. March 30, 2022 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. March 31, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun. April 3, 2022 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Mon. April 18, 2022 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

Wed. April 20, 2022 – Mérignac, FR @ Le Krakatoa

Thu. April 21, 2022 – Paris, FR @ Trianon

Fri. April 22, 2022 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

Sat. April 23, 2022 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Kulturfabrik

Sun. April 24, 2022 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

Mon. April 25, 2022 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Tue. April 26, 2022 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

Thu. April 28, 2022 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

Fri. April 29, 2022 – Oslo, NO @ Ingensteds

Sat. April 30, 2022 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb

Mon. May 2, 2022 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

Tue. May 3, 2022 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

Thu. May 5, 2022 – Bruxelles, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival

Fri. May 6, 2022 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

Sat. May 7, 2022 – Genk, BE @ Little Waves Festival

Mon. May 9, 2022 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

Tue. May 10, 2022 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

Wed. May 11, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ Drygate

Thu. May 12, 2022 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Fri. May 13, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sat. May 14, 2022 – Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers

Sun. May 15, 2022 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Mon. May 16, 2022 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Wed. May 18, 2022 – Belfast, UK @ Em in pire

Thu. May 19, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory