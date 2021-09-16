Josh A’s unique, signature blend of hip hop, rock and electronic music has garnered him more than 720 million worldwide streams. By the time he was 14, the native Floridian was already writing and producing his own music, earning an underground following for his meaningful tracks that cut to the core.

It’s no surprise that, by his own admission, he doesn’t daydream, at least, not in the usual sense. He’s too busy making things happen, and the result is 2019’s sold-out tour while battling addiction, a journey he poignantly documents in his 2019 album Disgrace and 2020’s You’re Not Alone. And just to make sure he doesn’t have any spare time on his hands, he’s developed an amazingly cool clothing line called Lonely Vibes.

Now 25, he’s releasing new tracks for his next phase. “I want to write timeless songs,” he says. “The main goal is to make music that lasts a while.”

Here’s a day in the life of Josh A.

Date July 23, 2021

Time I woke up 11:00 a.m.

Every day starts with Crawling out of bed, hitting my vape, and taking a shower.

Breakfast consists of 1 cup of coffee and an unhealthy amount of nicotine.

To get going I always Pace around my house or go for a drive and listen to the music I made the day before.

I don’t feel dressed without My Lonely Vibes hoodie. I pretty much exclusively wear my clothing brand as of late. It’s all stuff I design myself alongside my graphic designer Dan.

Before I start working I must Pump my brain into overdrive with caffeine or sugary drinks to get into the zone for creating.

Currently working on Music video concepts, multiple albums, and a screenplay.

But I’d really love to be I wouldn’t want to be doing anything else. I love what I do.

Book I’m reading The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene.

I don’t know how anyone ever Doesn’t just freak out at the concept of death or at the very least use that realization to pursue all of their hopes and dreams. We’re granted one life, I’m determined to use mine to live the best possible life no matter what obstacles are in my way.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be The current album I’m working on. I can’t listen to other music while working on projects. When I’m not working, Ride the Lightning by Metallica. They’re easily my favorite band. I resonate a lot with their story and creativity in their early days. I would highly recommend checking out the riff tapes of them noodling on the guitar coming up with Master of Puppets. It’s very similar to how I create music, it all starts with a barely listenable demo.

The perfect midday consists of Being fully immersed in a new song or whatever project I’m working on. That’s when I feel like I’m floating or not on this Earth. I’m in a whole other world when I’m isolated creating art. Nothing else exists.

To help get through the day I need Nicotine, coffee or sugary drinks. I have to be on a sugar rush when I’m at my most productive. It makes me feel like a kid again. There’s something very special about that childlike attitude where rules aren’t a thing. Where you’re not second guessing yourself. You can put anything on the canvas at that point then polish at a later time.

Not a day goes by without speaking to My cousin, my management team, and my graphic designer Dan. My cousin is a legend. He takes care of running the house and pushes me to get into the gym regularly. He gets to hear all the music before anyone else too. My management team is truly world-class. There’s so much going on behind the scenes that most people don’t know about and they keep everything running smoothly which gives me more room to focus on just creating. A lot of people have horror stories about management but I’ve got probably the best possible team at the moment. People who really care about my vision. The furthest thing from yes men. Dan’s my graphic designer. He helps bring my ideas to life whether it’s merchandise, album/single covers, or even so far as designing the current layout of my website. He started out making fan art and after some time I just brought him on to work for me because he’s insanely talented.

My daydreams consist of I don’t really daydream. Most of the time I’m visualizing my wants and desires by writing them down in a notebook. Multiple times a day I’m writing down or literally drawing what I want. I’ve done that since I started making music. If you can physically see your goals, it makes them a lot more obtainable.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world I’m 32 with a wife, kids and two German Shepherds out in some snowy mountains creating the soundtrack to a movie I wrote and directed. Maybe the room I’m working out of has a great view of the mountains. Maybe it’s decorated with some gold and platinum plaques as well as photos from some stadium live shows.

I’ll always fight for Doing exactly what I want in life. When I’m (hopefully) an old man, I want to look back on my life knowing I lived life exactly how I wanted to live it. I don’t want to die wishing I did something I never got to do.

Currently in love with Video game designing. I’ve been slowly learning how to make my own video game. It’s complicated, but fun.

Hoping to make time to watch Barry Season 3, The Boys Season 3, Ozark Season 4, The Social Network for the 50th time and Whiplash for the 1,000th time.

By my bedside I always have My vape and my phone.

To help get through the night I take melatonin to sleep. I have an overactive brain which means I’m constantly thinking of scenarios, ideas, goals, etc. Having an overactive brain prevents me from falling asleep or getting the sleep I need most of the time.

Bedtime 3:00 a.m.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always Listing out what I want to do for the day, as well as any long-term goals I have. That way it becomes more about problem-solving in a creative way than feeling like it’s a burden. I’m a big Tetris guy.