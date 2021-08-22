Watch Laura Jane Grace Perform at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

On Saturday afternoon, the scene at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping was much happier (and way less cringey) than it was in November, when Donald Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani hosted a blithering press conference about voter fraud in front of the landscaping company instead of the intended Four Seasons Hotel.

Laura Jane Grace, joined by the Lawrence Arms’ Brendan Kelly, gifted the now infamous venue with a raucous parking lot punk rock concert that included a setlist featuring both solo and Against Me! material.

“I’ve performed at big arenas, at Wembley Stadium,” she said onstage (via Rolling Stone). “I sang onstage with Cyndi Lauper, written songs with Weezer, been onstage with Joan Jett, none of that compares to this. I’m 40 years old, and I can draw a bigger crowd than Rudy [Giuliani], and I have more Twitter followers than Donald Fucking Trump, which isn’t fucking so bad for a transgender high school dropout.”

The gig was her only ahead of September’s Punk Rock Bowling festival and a “one and done” for Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a director of operations told the Philadelphia Inquirer. See some footage of the show and the setlist below.

Laura Jane Grace @ Four Seasons Total Landscaping Aug. 21, 2021

“True Trans Soul Rebel”

“The Swimming Pool Song”

“Those Anarcho Punks Are Mysterious”

“Pints of Guinness Make You Strong”

“Reinventing Axl Rose”

“All Fucked Out”

“Hanging Tree”

“Old Friend”

“So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Fuck Off”

“Reality Bites”

“Osama bin Laden as the Crucified Christ”

“Baby, I’m an Anarchist”

“Sink, Florida, Sink”

“Black Me Out”