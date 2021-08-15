News \

Watch Brandi Carlile Perform Soundgarden Hits With the Band’s Surviving Members

Carlile brought out the band during her set at the Gorge

Katrina Nattress | August 15, 2021 - 2:37 pm
brandi-carlile-soundgarden-gorge-1629051498
CREDIT: YouTube

Tags: Brandi Carlile, Soundgarden