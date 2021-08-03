Ty Segall Surprise Releases First New Album Since 2019

Surprise! The prolific Ty Segall has been going non-stop for a while but hadn’t released a proper album of solo songs since 2019. Until now.

This morning, Segall unveiled Harmonizer, a 10-song collection that is on streaming services now and will be out physically in October.

Harmonizer was co-produced by Cooper Crain and recorded at Segall’s own Harmonizer Studios. Also appearing on Segall’s Harmonizer are The Freedom Band, which consists of Ben Boye, Mikal Cronin, Emmett Kelly, and Charles Moothart. Segall’s wife, Denée, co-wrote and appears on two songs as well.

Last year, Segall released an album with Fuzz, which was their first album in five years.

Check out the tracklisting below and stream Harmonizer in full below.

1. Learning

2. Whisper

3. Erased

4. Harmonizer

5. Pictures

6. Ride

7. Waxman

8. Play

9. Feel Good

10. Changing Contours