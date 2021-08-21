Tom T. Hall, Country Music Hall of Famer Known as ‘The Storyteller,’ Dead at 85

Country legend Tom T. Hall has passed away at the age of 85. His son Dean confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “With great sadness, my father, Tom T. Hall, died this morning [August 20] at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. Our family asks for privacy during this difficult time.”

Hall was known as “the storyteller” for his detailed songwriting and penned hits like “Happy Valley P.T.A.” and “I Love.” After the news broke, artists like Jason Isbell, Keith Urban and Travis Tritt took to social media to honor Hall.

“The simplest words that told the most complicated stories,” Isbell tweeted. “Felt like Tom T. just caught the songs as they floated by, but I know he carved them out of rock.”

Hall joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1971 and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1978, the Kentucky Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002, the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008, the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.

“My second concert (at the age of 5 !!) was Tom T. Hall,” Urban wrote on Twitter. “What a gifted literary musical artist he was. Peace be with all of his friends, family, and admirers today. Thank you Mr. Hall.”

“RIP to Tom T. Hall. One of the greatest story telling songwriters ever!” tweeted Tritt. “I used to pick and sing with him every year at Earl Scruggs’s home.”

Hall was nominated for six Grammy, including song of the year in 1968 for “Harper Valley, P.T.A.,” but his only win was for Best Album Notes for writing the liner notes for his 1972 release, Tom T. Hall’s Greatest Hits.

See more tributes to Tom T. Hall below.

