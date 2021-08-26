Rina Sawayama Gives ‘Enter Sandman’ an Electro-Pop Makeover

Rina Sawayama is one of the latest singers to unveil her contribution in honor of Metallica’s The Blacklist Album compilation. The pop-R&B singer infused the metal band’s “Enter Sandman” with her signature Nineties-pop flair. Earlier this month, Weezer tackled the song as well.

The British rock band IDLES also released a new Metallica cover for the project: a passionate, alt-rock rendition of “The God That Failed,” with trippy visuals in the accompanying video. The band transmits a similar kind of raw intensity as Metallica, just with some more punk and grunge vibes added to the pot.

The massive cover collection of The Black Album, celebrating the album’s 30th anniversary, arrives on September 10. The artist roster is vast and eclectic, with more than 50 artists including Weezer, Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Mac DeMarco, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, and Kamasi Washington.

The two new instant gratification tracks are available with The Blacklist Album pre-orders. The Metallica Podcast: Volume 1 is dropping a second installment this Friday.

Hear “Enter Sandman” performed by Rina Sawayama below:

Listen to “The God That Failed” performed by IDLES below: