Listen to Phoebe Bridgers Cover Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’

To the small central portion of the Venn diagram showing Phoebe Bridgers fans and Metallica fans: Welcome to the day you’ve been waiting for.

Bridgers is the most recent artist to release her version of one of the rock legends’ classic tunes as part of the upcoming Metallica Blacklist compilation of cover songs, and “Nothing Else Matters” is every bit as haunting as you would expect from the artist who just ripped out Jackson Browne’s heart a few months ago and murdered David Crosby earlier this year.

The track follows previous Metallica covers released by St. Vincent and Jason Isbell (“Sad But True“), Weezer (“Enter Sandman“), J Balvin (“Wherever I May Roam”) and a host of other unexpected names, all of whom will appear on the Metallica Blacklist compilation that releases on Sept. 10.

Check out Bridgers’ take on “Nothing Else Matters” below.

As if that wasn’t enough, The Killers released a teaser of their track with Bridgers, “Runaway Horses,” which will be featured on their album, Pressure Machine, which releases this Friday (August 13). And of course, this all happens less than a month before Bridgers kicks off her big fall tour on Sept. 3.

It’s a good day to be a Phoebe Bridgers fan, and not the best to be a hater like David Crosby.