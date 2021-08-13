News \

Nanci Griffith, ‘Love at the Five and Dime’ Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 68

She won a Grammy for her 'Other Voices, Other Rooms' covers album

Daniel Kohn | August 13, 2021 - 4:00 pm
Nanci Griffith Performs At Shepherds Bush Empire
CREDIT: C Brandon/Redferns via Getty Images

