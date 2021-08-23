After teasing and slowly revealing details about it since the beginning of the year, Kacey Musgraves is finally back. Her fourth studio album, star-crossed, will be released on Sept. 10 on Interscope Records / UMG Nashville and will be accompanied by a film version that will stream on Paramount+ that same day. The film will be directed by Bardia Zeinal and will star Musgraves as well.

This is Musgraves’ first album since her 2018 breakthrough Golden Hour (and you can read our cover story on Musgraves from that time here). Just like that album, Musgraves teamed up with co-producers and writers, Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian and recorded the album in Nashville in three weeks. Like she teased, the album is a three-act tragedy that’s told in 15 songs, which according to a release is “an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing.”

You can hear the title track and check out a trailer for the film below.

Pre-order the album here.

See the full tracklisting for star-crossed below:

star-crossed tracklisting:

star-crossed

good wife

cherry blossom

simple times

if this was a movie..

justified

angel

breadwinner

camera roll

easier said

hookup scene

keep lookin’ up

what doesn’t kill me

there is a light

gracias a la vida