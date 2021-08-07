Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Jessica Wins Silver Medal in Olympic Debut

Bruce Springsteen may have been born to run, but his daughter Jessica Springsteen was born to jump.

The 29-year-old made her Olympic debut in Tokyo, and on Saturday she and her teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward took home the silver medal in team equestrian jumping.

Jessica told CNN that she called her family after the “wild” experience. “I FaceTimed them really quick. They were all screaming, I don’t think we understood anything,” she said. “Just saw their team USA gear; there was just lots of shouting. I couldn’t make a lot out but I know that they’re so excited.”

Since this was her first time competing in the Olympic games, Jessica Springsteen admitted to feeling some nerves. “You definitely start to get the jitters,” she said. “But it was also super exciting. My horse [Don Juan van de Donkhoeve] jumped it beautifully. And we really gave it our all out there.”

As for her dad, the Boss has been spending 2021 collaborating with other artists. In June, he helped the Killers reimagine their 2008 track “A Dustland Fairytale,” and earlier this week he joined forces with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder to release a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.”