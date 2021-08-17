Every Time I Die just announced their first album in five years, which means we’ve got some long overdue rocking to do.

Radical will be out Oct. 22 on Epitaph Records, but fans won’t have to wait another couple of months to get a better taste of what the metalcore icons have been creating all quarantine. Instead, they released a fourth track off of the album, “Post-Boredom,” following the previous releases (prior to the album’s announcement) of “AWOL,” “Desperate Pleasures” and “A Colossal Wreck.”

“’Post-Boredom’ was the first song I ever wrote that gave me the feeling of real Truth,” vocalist Keith Buckley said in a statement. “I wasn’t hiding any secret confessions in metaphors, I was very much fed up with living an unfulfilling life and felt that I needed a death (either figuratively or literally) in order to have a fighting chance at finding new meaning. I see this song from a distance. It’s reflective but also, finally, detached. not a full ego death, but indicative that the process needed to start immediately in my own life. If you read the lyrics and it resonates with you, then you also need to recognize that you might be feeling unseen in your current form. So, what are YOU going to do about it if given the gift of death?”

Watch the video for “Post-Boredom” below.

Additionally, the band announced their 2022 tour dates with Underoath, which follows their handful of shows this year (including their holiday celebration ‘TID the Season in their hometown). Check out the track listing for Radical and the quintet’s tour dates below.

Tracklisting for Radical:

1. Dark Distance

2. Sly

3. Planet Shit

4. Post-Boredom

5. A Colossal Wreck

6. Desperate Pleasures

7. All This And War

8. Thing With Feathers

9. Hostile Architecture

10. AWOL

11. The Whip

12. White Void

13. Distress Rehearsal

14. sexsexsex

15. People Verses

16. We Go Together

2021

8/28 Worcester, MA The Palladium*

9/23 Memphis, TN Growlers

9/24 Birmingham, AL Furnace Fest

12/10-11 Buffalo, NY ‘TID The Season

* supporting The Ghost Inside

2022

supporting Underoath

2/18 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom

2/19 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

2/20 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre

2/23 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

2/24 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

2/25 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

2/26 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

2/28 Seattle, WA Showbox SODO

3/1 Vancouver, BC The Vogue Theater

3/2 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

3/4 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

3/5 Denver, CO The Ogden Theatre

3/7 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

3/8 Chicago, IL Radius

3/9 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

3/11 Toronto, ON History

3/12 Cleveland, OH Agora

3/13 Wallingford, CT The Dome

3/14 Boston, MA House of Blues

3/15 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

3/17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

3/18 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

3/19 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

3/20 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

3/22 Cincinnati, OH ICON

3/23 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

3/25 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle