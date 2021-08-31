Duran Duran Detail 15th Studio Album, Collaborations With Mark Ronson, Tove Lo

Duran Duran hit their 40-year career mark this year. The iconic new wavers are celebrating the milestone with a new song, “Anniversary.” The electro-rocker comes from an EP of the same title that precedes their 15th studio album, Future Past, out October 22.

The song is a perfectly authentic ode to the group’s style, with plenty of sentimental lines like, “It may not seem like much/ but it’s everything to us.”

“‘Anniversary’ is a special song for us,” said bassist John Taylor. “Obviously, we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way.”

Duran Duran will follow this EP with a full-length album, Future Past, which features collaborations with a swathe of musicians including Erol Alkan, Giorgio Moroder, Tove Lo, Ivorian Doll, CHAI, Graham Coxon, Mike Garson, Mark Ronson, and Mark ‘Spike’ Stent.

“After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what ‘being together’ and ‘staying together’ can really mean, it’s not something we would have thought song worthy 40 years ago but we do today! It was also fun to build a track with hints of previous Duran hits, they’re like Easter eggs, for the fans to find.”

Duran Duran will perform at Global Citizen Live on September 25 and will headline Austin City Limits Music Festival October 3 and 10.