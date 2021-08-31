Difficult Fun: August 2021

Difficult Fun \

Brooding gang chants, noisy hardcore, English wunder-fuzz—the best new punk of the month

Maria Sherman | August 31, 2021 - 9:30 am
CREDIT: Aris Panagopoulos, A.D. Visions, James Vinciguerra, Xtine Lundberg, artwork Tomas Walmsley / illustration Mike Howard

Tags: bliss fields, chain cult, lysol, mister strange, skin leash, the tubs, Yee Loi