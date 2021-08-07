News \

Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Kool & the Gang Co-Founder, Dead at 70

His final performance was just last month

Katrina Nattress | August 7, 2021 - 3:09 pm
Kool & the Gang and The Romantics Perform At Coconut Creek Casino
CREDIT: Larry Marano/Getty Images

