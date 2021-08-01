After a week where DaBaby was widely admonished for making blatantly false statements and insulting gay men and HIV along with other misogynistic comments at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, the rapper (Jonathan Lyndale Kirk) was kicked off Sunday’s Lollapalooza’s lineup.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight,” a statement on the festival’s Twitter account read on Sunday morning. Young Thug will replace him as the headliner on the Bud Light Seltzer stage.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby said on stage at Rolling Loud

Since then, DaBaby has been criticized widely by Elton John (“This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic”), Madonna (“If you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts”), Lil Nas X, ?uestlove and Demi Lovato among many more. Dua Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby on “Levitating,” distanced herself from the Charlotte rapper as well.

“I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community,” she wrote in a statement. “We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”