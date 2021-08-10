Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller and Nat Walker have announced that their band, Chromatics, are no more.

The band, which was formed in 2001, released 10 albums since their formation. Their most recent release was last year’s Faded Now.

In a statement posted on their social media, the group thanked their fans and friends who supported them along the way. There was no mention of longtime member Johnny Jewel in the statement issued by the band.

After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics.

We would like to thank all of our fans and the friends we have made along the way – we are eternally grateful for your love and support. This has been a truly unforgettable chapter in our lives, and we couldn’t have done it without you.

We are very excited for the future, and look forward to sharing our new projects with you soon. With love, Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller and Nat Walker

In a statement of his own, a rep for Jewel said, “Johnny is extremely proud of his work with the project over the years and he’ll continue making music and supporting great art and artists through his label Italians Do It Better.”

Miller, Radelet, Jewel, and Walker joined forces in 2005 and formed the outfit’s classic lineup and released three albums together, 2007’s Night Drive, 2012’s Kill For Love and Closer To Grey, not to mention a slew of singles and remixes in that time as well.