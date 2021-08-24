News \
Charlie Watts Remembered by Elton John, Tom Morello, Liam Gallagher, Axl Rose and Alex Van Halen: ‘The Ultimate Drummer’
"[He] was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company," John wrote
The Rolling Stones’ legendary drummer Charlie Watts has died at age 80. His publicist confirmed to SPIN that he passed away Tuesday morning, August 24, in a London hospital, just weeks after it was announced he would not join his bandmates on the next leg of the No Filter tour.
The iconic musician is revered as one of, if not the, best drummer of his generation.
“Charlie….Godspeed,” Alex Van Halen said in a rare statement obtained by SPIN.
Many of them shared their reactions to the loss of the legend on social media.
