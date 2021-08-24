Charlie Watts Remembered by Elton John, Tom Morello, Liam Gallagher, Axl Rose and Alex Van Halen: ‘The Ultimate Drummer’

The Rolling Stones’ legendary drummer Charlie Watts has died at age 80. His publicist confirmed to SPIN that he passed away Tuesday morning, August 24, in a London hospital, just weeks after it was announced he would not join his bandmates on the next leg of the No Filter tour.

The iconic musician is revered as one of, if not the, best drummer of his generation.

“Charlie….Godspeed,” Alex Van Halen said in a rare statement obtained by SPIN.

Many of them shared their reactions to the loss of the legend on social media.

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones. @therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love. pic.twitter.com/xEfzaSLCba — Tom Morello (@tmorello) August 24, 2021

Our prayers and hearts go out to Charlie Watts family, fans and friends. The Rolling Stones drummer played on Satisfaction, Honky Tonk Woman and hundreds more. Rest In Peace, Charlie. https://t.co/TOLLj7jzkc — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) August 24, 2021

So sorry to hear the very sad news of Charlie Watts passing. He was such a nice guy and a major influence in the music business – he’ll be sadly missed. My deepest condolences to his family and to Mick, Ronnie, Keith and all his friends and fans. R.I.P. Tony pic.twitter.com/62veFSUjoz — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) August 24, 2021

A monumentally sad day learning my personal hero Charlie Watts has died. I’m devastated and my soul aches for Shirley, Serafina, the extended Watts family, and of course his band mates. I don’t know what to say really. Charlie Watts Rest In Peace my friend… — Max Weinberg (@EStreetMax) August 24, 2021

Very sorry to hear of the passing of The RollingStones Drummer Charlie Watts. My deepest condolences to his family, the band and the fans. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) August 24, 2021

#RestInBeats #CharlieWatts -session invited by the great ⁦@bernardfowler⁩ ⁦@RollingStones⁩ rehearsing 3 hrs of #StickyFingers for concerts.Mick pulled out the the salt & started his dance even. Mr CW finished a roll & pointed his sticks at me!?-I was like Who me?Wtf! pic.twitter.com/S3rg5vYe7Q — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) August 24, 2021

RIP CHARLIE WATTS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2021

We just lost another Great one, Mr. Charlie Watts! Prayer going out & up for his family & friends. Details here:https://t.co/44axXfEpgD (Thxs Charlie for ur Gifts to this world. R.I.P.🙏🙏🙏 Bootsy baby!!!🤘 @RollingStones @MickJagger @officialKeef — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) August 24, 2021

Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music. pic.twitter.com/ePlXpiiqNc — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 24, 2021

In total shock Charlie Watts was a lovely guy. He will be sorely missed. Deepest sympathy to his wife, the band and all his family and friends. 1/2 #charliewatts @RollingStones — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) August 24, 2021

I knew him a bit I used to meet him on the train when I used to go to Devon years and years ago.he was a great drummer and a great guy a one off sorry Charlie #charliewatts @RollingStones 2/2 — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) August 24, 2021

There goes a hero. 🖤

Dear Charlie Watts. What a legend. Sad to see him go. pic.twitter.com/jYmEJlFnZ7 — Garbage (@garbage) August 24, 2021

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX — Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021

I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/C4q2zXvVKo — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 24, 2021

Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band’s secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer. RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/sAcE7SYiBY — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) August 24, 2021

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

I first saw The @RollingStones in 1966 in the Bay Area and have been a fan ever since. Charlie Watts was one of the great drummers and will be missed. Rest easy Charlie pic.twitter.com/FQKOXiSUpG — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) August 24, 2021

#CHARLIEWATTS. The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself.

6/2/41 – 8/24/21 pic.twitter.com/Lw2USKaxYH — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 24, 2021

Charlie watts, my absolute favorite – much love and respect to you on your journey home – https://t.co/2fsjgWg5BK my thoughts go out to your loved ones and those that love you – RIP pic.twitter.com/RpTuldCHbU — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) August 24, 2021

So saddened to hear about the passing of Charlie Watts . An absolute inspiration to a legion of drummers since the 1960’s. A man of grace , style , dignity and composure . pic.twitter.com/Nu4msDShAF — Duran Duran (@duranduran) August 24, 2021

Devastating news , those in the know know he was the heart & soul of the band …. I had the absolute pleasure of meeting him a few times, a total gentleman… it goes without saying he will be sorely missed .. RIP Charlie ❤️ -Joe Elliott@RollingStones #CharlieWatts https://t.co/AEpHjUNPHh — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) August 24, 2021

Another very sad Day in the World of Music …. Just learned about the passing of Charlie Watts the legendary Drummer of the Rolling Stones … our deep Condolences go out to Charlie‘s Family and his bandmates …. RIP Charlie Scorpions pic.twitter.com/vxzIH9xnzT — Scorpions (@scorpions) August 24, 2021

An early mentor, a fellow jazz fan, #RIP Charlie Watts. -John Densmore https://t.co/C8x9qMSLbV — John Densmore (@JohnDensmore) August 24, 2021

