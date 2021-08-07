News \

Brian May Calls Anti-Vaxxers, Including Eric Clapton, ‘Fruitcakes’

"To go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.”

Katrina Nattress | August 7, 2021 - 12:59 pm
Queen Holds Press Conference In Seoul
CREDIT: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Tags: Brian May, Eric Clapton