Bonnaroo 2021 Canceled Due to ‘Waterlogged’ Festival Grounds

You can add Bonnaroo to the list of festivals that have been canceled in 2021, but not for the reason you’d think.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee-based mega-festival revealed that the poor weather of the past few days due to Hurricane Ida have caused the event to be pushed rather than COVID (which has been the downfall of other events).

“We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo,” the festival said via Twitter. “While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas.”

Continuing, the statement said, “We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.”

we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely.



We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen… — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

All tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment. — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

Refunds will be processed within 30 days.

On a brighter note, the festival vowed that it would return in 2021. No word on whether it would be the same lineup.

This year, Foo Fighters, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Run the Jewels, Tame Impala, and more were scheduled to hit the farm. Bonnaroo was one of the first festivals to announce its return back in March.