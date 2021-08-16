Bob Dylan Accused of Grooming and Sexual Abuse of 12-Year-Old Girl in 1965 According to New Lawsuit

Bob Dylan is accused of grooming and molesting a 12-year-old girl according to a new lawsuit filed in New York City this past Friday, Aug. 13, in New York Supreme Court.

The plaintiff, who goes by J.C. in the complaint, alleges that Dylan sexually abused her between April and May 1965 when Dylan was either 23 or 24 years old (Dylan’s birthday is on May 24) at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City. The alleged victim, who lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, filed the suit in New York since the location of the alleged incident was in Manhattan.

According to the court filing, J.C. claims that Dylan “exploited his status as a musician by grooming J.C. to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse J.C.” The suit added that Dylan allegedly gave J.C. drugs and alcohol and that she “sustained physical and psychological injuries” and continues to suffer today as a result of the alleged abuse.

Through a representative, Dylan has denied the accusation, “The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”