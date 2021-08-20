One of hip hop’s top collaborators, Big Boi, is back with a new release from his latest regular partner.

The six-time Grammy winner and Atlanta legend is teaming up with Sleepy Brown for a brand new album, The Big Sleepover (out Sept. 3 via HITCO). The duo released their latest single, “The Big Sleep is Over,” as an announcement for the new album. The track features fellow ATLien Kay-I, and you can check out the video for it below.

Of course, the song and album release also happens to coincide with the Outkast and Big Grams icon hitting the road this fall for nearly a dozen stops (including two in Atlanta and another in Athens, Georgia). Guess this means we won’t be getting a delayed 20th anniversary tour for Stankonia, but there’s always the (admittedly slim) chance of a reunion in time for the 20th anniversary of Speakerboxxx/The Love Below and 25th anniversary of Aquemini in 2023, right?

Regardless, you can see Big Boi’s tour dates below.

Tour Dates

08/24 – MLS All Star Game – Los Angeles, CA

09/01 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

09/02 – Evanston Brewing Co – Evanston, IL

09/11 – Gridlife Midwest – South Haven, MI

09/12 – Falcons Pregame Performance – Atlanta, GA

10/01 – Wichita Riverfest – Wichita, KS

10/06 – Underground – Charlotte, NC

10/07 – Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

10/08 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

10/09 – The Senate – Columbia, SC