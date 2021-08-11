KiNG MALA rules. That’s all there is to it. Los Angeles alt-soul artist KiNG MALA (a.k.a. Areli Castro) has a voice as strong as her moniker, with a narrative that includes lust and sexuality, but manages to keep her vulnerability intact. Everything about her manner and her message make her a badass independent sovereign we’d trust to lead a war for humanity.

“’mercy’ was a chance for me to explore a darker side of myself,” she tells us, of her new single, released in July. “I kept asking myself the question: ‘Am I the bad things I’ve done? How can I separate my actions from who I am as a person?’ And that inspired this delve into my ‘shadow self’ to explore it from the outside. In the music video, there is this sweet, innocent version of myself seated across the table from a more confident, sinister version and that kind of represents the conversations I was having with myself when I wrote this song. When you look inward and separate all that is good from all that is bad, you start to realize that there is so much power in the darker parts of yourself and killing either side of you removes the opportunity to explore that power.”

Here’s a day in the life of KiNG MALA.

Date July 27, 2021

Time I woke up 5:30 a.m.

Every day starts with Coffee and an existential crisis.

Breakfast consists of Coffee and an existential crisis.

To get going I always Go for a run and then get ready on TikTok LIVE.

I don’t feel dressed without My knife earrings.

Before I start working I must Make color-coded lists (I am so Type A, haha).

Currently working on My next single after “mercy”!

But I’d really love to be Asleep or eating pasta.

Book I’m reading The Midnight Library: A Novel by Matt Haig

I don’t know how anyone ever Relaxes! Haha.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be KIDS by Noga Erez.

The perfect midday consists of A nap and some pizza (and more coffee).

To help get through the day I need Coffee and validation (just kidding…kinda).

Not a day goes by without speaking to My producer Rob.

My daydreams consist of Running away and living in my car with a dog traveling the country and swimming in lakes.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world There is no anxiety and my hair always looks great.

I’ll always fight for The bodily autonomy of women, the right for everyone to love who they love with no judgment and the restorative justice of marginalized communities.

Currently in love with My cats.

Hoping to make time to watch Loki!!!

By my bedside I always have Water, my phone and my knife earrings.

To help get through the night I watch TikToks.

Bedtime 12:00 a.m.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always AHHHHHHHHHHHH.